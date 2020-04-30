https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tom-fitton-like-judge-sullivan-institute-criminal-contempt-proceedings-justice-dept-fbi-officials-behind-framing-general-flynn-video/

On Wednesday the DOJ released earth-shattering details about how the Obama-Biden FBI set up General Michael Flynn to sow chaos, destroy his life and sabotage the incoming Trump administration.

The documents included handwritten notes showing the Obama deep state’s intent to sabotage the Trump administration.

For years the corrupt Mueller Special Counsel attorneys “deviated from standard practice” or committed crimes in their attempt to indict President Trump.

TRENDING: Crazed Dr. Fauci Says Sports Will Not Happen This Year – Wants to Isolate Players – Maniac will Bankrupt America If He’s Not Stopped

Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton joined Lou Dobbs on Thursday to discuss the latest release of DOJ documents pertaining to the framing General Michael Flynn.

Tom Fitton called out Judge Sullivan to end the segment,

“I would like Judge Sullivan to institute criminal contempt proceedings against the Justice Department and FBI officials responsible for this. This is something the FISA court should have done, frankly, two years ago.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]