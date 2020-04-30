https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/michael-van-der-galien/2020/04/30/trump-cnn-and-others-should-pay-for-what-theyve-done-to-gen-flynn-n386818

After documents were released showing that the FBI set up General Flynn, President Donald Trump went after CNN and others who did everything in their power to destroy the general’s good name and reputation over the years.

“CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter after he realized that the leftwing news channel ignored yesterday’s revelations about the FBI’s horrible conduct in the case against Trump’s former national security adviser. “They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

As PJ Media reported Wednesday, handwritten FBI notes recently provided to Flynn’s lawyers show that the FBI “deliberately tried to catch then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a lie to get him prosecuted or fired.” “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” one of the notes read.

In another note, the author explained he had misgivings about the FBI’s conduct. “I agreed yesterday that we shouldn’t show Flynn if he didn’t admit,” the FBI author wrote. “I thought [about] it last night, [and] I believe we should rethink this… We regularly show subjects evidence, with the goal of getting them to admit wrongdoing. I don’t see how getting someone to admit their wrongdoing is going easy on him.”

You’d think this is rather important information about this case. But, remarkably, the mainstream media are extremely reluctant to cover any of it thereby proving Trump right: like the FBI, they actively worked to destroy this man, purely and only because he had the audacity to support Donald Trump for president. Sick.

