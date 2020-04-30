https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495398-trump-cnn-others-should-pay-a-big-price-for-what-they-have-purposely

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says China ‘will do anything they can’ to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for ‘bluster and lies,’ and for suggesting schools should ‘open soon’ Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE lashed out at CNN over the network’s coverage of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, one of the first Trump officials to be ensnared in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference.

In a pair of tweets late Wednesday evening, the president indicated his support for Flynn amid his former aide’s efforts to withdraw a guilty plea in his case, and said that CNN and others should “pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family.”

“.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!” Trump tweeted.

The president in another tweet linked, without comment, to a Daily Caller article detailing the latest developments in Flynn’s case including the unsealing of notes indicating that FBI officials discussed the possibility of catching Flynn in a lie during his interrogation.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” read the handwritten note, according to the news outlet.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in 2017. In the months since, his sentencing has repeatedly been delayed and he has worked with a new legal team in an attempt to withdraw his plea, claiming that agents tricked him into lying.

The former national security advisor resigned from the Trump administration after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceBlack Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight Americans begin to move amid growing frustrations with social distancing Insiders describe Kushner as ‘de facto president’ who played key role in delaying coronavirus closures: report MORE about the extent of his dealings with foreign nationals.

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” the president added in a tweet early Thursday.

–This report was updated at 7:54 a.m.

