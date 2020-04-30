https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-michael-flynn-roger-stone-james-comey/2020/04/30/id/965369

President Donald Trump continued to defend Gen. Michael Flynn in back-to-back tweets Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the president slammed CNN for its coverage of former national security adviser Michael Flynn amid reports that newly unsealed documents prove FBI entrapment.

Flynn was one of the first Trump officials tangled in an investigation in Russian election interference. Newly released documents indicate Flynn may have been set up.

The president showed support for Flynn and his efforts to withdraw a guilty plea in his case in several tweets beginning Wednesday.

“@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

He continued to show support on Thursday morning tweeting, “What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!”

His attack on CNN continued with a tweet referencing Roger Stone. Stone was convicted last year of lying to House investigators during the Russia probe.

“Does anybody really believe that Roger Stone, a man whose house was raided early in the morning by 29 gun toting FBI Agents (with Fake News @CNN closely in toe), was treated fairly. How about the jury forewoman with her unannounced hatred & bias. Same scammers as General Flynn!” Trump tweeted.

The president also retweeted his son, Donald Trump Jr., who reposted Flynn’s video flying an American flag with the message, “Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials. Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag. This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset.”

His tweets on the topic ended with Trump calling out former FBI Director James Comey. Trump dismissed Comey from his role for his handling of the Hilary Clinton email controversy and the FBI’S investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT!” he wrote.

