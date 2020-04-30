https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brian-williams-msnbc-twitter/2020/04/30/id/965361

Hours after MSNBC host Brian Williams appeared critical of President Donald Trump and his view of the coronavirus pandemic, the president lashed out on Twitter at the veteran broadcast journalist.

“Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead,” Trump tweeted. “Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned!”

He added, “I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN ‘anchorman’ Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television’. Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!”

Trump ended the flurry of posts by tweeting a video package detailing Williams’ 2015 suspension from MSNBC after he “misrepresented” events while covering the Iraq War and other news stories during his career.

On his show Wednesday night, Williams presented contradictory reporting to what Trump has said in regards to how the federal government is handling the pandemic, his reelection campaign, and more.

