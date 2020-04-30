https://thehill.com/homenews/media/495403-trump-knocks-msnbcs-lyin-brian-williams

President Trump aimed a string of attacks at MSNBC host Brian Williams on Wednesday, blasting Williams over his past apology for making misstatements about his experience covering the war on terror in the Middle East.

The president wrote on Twitter that Williams “wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead,” and posted a video containing news coverage of Williams’s suspension from NBC in February of 2015 over his reporting of his personal experience covering the Iraq War.

“Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted.

Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead. Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC! pic.twitter.com/3gtkdmoZjJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Another tweet compared Williams to CNN's Don Lemon, who the president has frequently attacked on Twitter, including insulting Lemon's intelligence.

“I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the “dumbest man on television”. Then you have Psycho Joe “What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!” he tweeted.

I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the “dumbest man on television”. Then you have Psycho Joe “What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

It was unclear what, if anything, had provoked the president’s late-night tweetstorm. NBCUniversal representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Page Six reported in February that Williams, whose show airs on the network at 11 p.m., could possibly replace Chris Matthews. Matthews announced his resignation from MSNBC in early March after being accused of “inappropriate behavior” by GQ columnist Laura Bassett.

