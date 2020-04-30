https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-responds-military-ufo-footage-i-just-wonder-if-its-real_3333900.html

President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to footage released by the Pentagon that shows unidentified flying objects (UFO).

“I just wonder if it’s real,” Trump told Reuters of the videos. “That’s a hell of a video.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Defense officially released three videos show what appear to be UFOs rapidly moving while being recorded by infrared cameras.

The U.S. Navy confirmed the veracity of the clips after they were released by a private firm in September. The Pentagon then released them “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Pentagon wrote in a statement on April 27.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified,’” said the statement.

The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” that had previously been released by a private company. (Courtesy of Department of Defense)

Former Sen. Harry Reid, Democrat of Nevada, talked about his long push for more research on UFOs, writing: “I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available.”

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed skepticism about UFOs in the past.

“I did have one very brief meeting on it,” he told ABC News in an interview. “But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

