https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/04/30/trump-says-china-will-do-anything-to-see-that-he-loses-2020-election-n386933

I wonder what Democrats think about foreign interference in an election whose goal is to beat Donald Trump?

Joe Biden is running a campaign commercial accusing Trump of being “soft” on China for their response to the pandemic. It’s a giggle-worthy attempt to smear the president by claiming that Trump’s business interests are keeping him from being tough with Beijing.

Considering that the Chinese just accused the Trump administration of lying, it doesn’t sound as if the Chinese are very appreciative of the president’s forbearance.

In fact. the president is now saying that China hates him so much, they want him to lose.

Fox News:

In an Oval Office interview with Reuters, Trump said he believed China would approve of a Joe Biden presidency to ease the pressure stemming from his administration’s trade policies, including billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on Chinese goods. “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” Trump said.

This is what anyone would expect. Not only have Trump’s trade policies angered China, but our military confrontation in the South China Sea may yet erupt into a shooting war. Would China see Joe Biden as more pliable, more accommodating?

Reuters:

The Republican president, often accused of not acting early enough to prepare the United States for the spread of the novel coronavirus, said he believed China should have been more active in letting the world know about the virus much sooner. “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” said Trump. He said he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues. “They’re constantly using public relations to try to make it like they’re innocent parties,” he said of Chinese officials.

China denies interfering in our election.

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said it has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election. Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the Nov. 3 election was the internal affair of the United States and that Beijing hoped Americans would not try to drag China into it.

That same foreign ministry spokesperson made it clear yesterday that they would be very helpful to the American media in helping them build the narrative about Trump’s response.

“We advise American politicians to reflect on their own problems and try their best to control the [coronavirus] epidemic as soon as possible instead of continuing to play tricks to deflect blame,” spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Of course, China is trying to interfere in our election and of course, they want Biden to win. The American press is being very helpful to both the Chinese and Biden in that respect. So maybe China should just drop the pretense and formally endorse Joe Biden for president.

But that would be cooperating with a foreign power to interfere in an election. Didn’t I hear somewhere that doing that was an impeachable offense?

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

