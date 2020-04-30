https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/University-of-Delaware-documents-pac-foia/2020/04/30/id/965459

A political action committee supporting President Donald Trump has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for records from former Vice President Joe Biden’s time in the Senate, The Washington Times reports.

Great America PAC, led by chairman Ed Rollins, announced on Thursday that it filed the request for the University of Delaware to release documents from Biden’s more than 30 years in the Senate, which the former vice president donated to the school in 2011. The group believes these records could shed light on the sexual assault allegations that were recently made against him by a former staffer.

“While Democrat leaders and the national media can try to protect Joe Biden by ignoring this serious allegation, the University of Delaware cannot do the same,” Rollins, a longtime Republican strategist, said in a statement. “As a publicly funded university holding public records, they must immediately release these critical documents in the public interest. Furthermore, since Joe Biden claims the allegations are false, he should want these records released to help clear his name. If Biden blocks their release, what is he hiding?”

The group notes that it has raised and spent over $40 million to support Trump’s campaign, presidency and policies since 2016.

The curator for the Biden documents, L. Rebecca Johnson Melvin, told The Huffington Post last year that the almost 2,000 boxes of records are still being processed, and likely won’t be publicly available “until the later date of 12/31/2019 or two years after the donor retires (from) public service.”

