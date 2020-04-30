https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tara-reade-allegations-sexual-assault-brett-kavanaugh/2020/04/30/id/965521

Pointing to false sexual assault accusations levied against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and even himself, President Donald Trump admitted those against Joe Biden might be “false,” but “he should respond.”

“I don’t know anything about it; I don’t know exactly; I think he should respond,” Trump told reporters Thursday in the White House East Room.

“It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing.”

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade has accused Biden of having inappropriately kissed and touched her, including pentrating her vagina with his fingers without consent in 1993. The Biden campaign has categorically denied the allegations, but Biden, 77, has yet to address them publicly.

Biden, 77, does intend to address the allegations for the first time Friday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“If you look at Brett Kavanaugh: There’s an outstanding man; he was falsely charged,” Trump continued, referring to the Senate confirmation smears of one Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee. “What happened with him is an absolute disgrace to our country.

“Look, this is a fine man. I saw a man suffering so unfairly – I’m talking about Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump added.

Trump, himself, faced a number of allegations of sexual harassment and assault during the 2016 presidential election campaign, which he has also called false. Some Democrats have shown a measure of hypocrisy in saying they believe all women with respect to accusations against Kavanugh and Trump, but then unilaterally standing behind Biden.

“I can’t speak for Biden,” Trump said. “I can only say I think he should respond.”

As for his campaign, Trump rejected the question of whether his surrogates are “going after” Biden “pretty hard” on Reade’s allegations.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I don’t think they’re going after him hard with regard to Tara Reade.

