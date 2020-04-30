https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-unloads-on-cnn-for-not-covering-bombshell-flynn-story

President Donald Trump unloaded on CNN late on Wednesday night for not reporting on the day’s major development in the case involving former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong,” Trump tweeted. “They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

Trump continued, “Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

