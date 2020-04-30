http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/J2XQtjIVYdI/

(CBS Detroit) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Michigan Capitol Building waving signs and caring firearms demanding to end the state ordered: “Stay At Home” Order.

Protesters’ placards read, “Shut down the lockdown,” ”No work no freedom,” and “Tyrants get the rope.”

Some people wore the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag as a cape. Others chanted, “Lock her up,” about the governor. Some wore President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats or carried signs supporting him.

Joni George of Flushing said, “The virus is here. It’s going to be here… it’s time to let people go back to work. That’s all there is to it.”

Whitmer said that Republicans “are acting as though we’re in the midst of a political problem. This is a public health crisis.” Commercial and residential construction will resume next week.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Whitmer needs allow routine medical visits and treatment, saying people with health problems, diabetes, and sickle cell disease are overdue for help.

“The one thing that I’m really calling on the governor and our hospitals and our doctors to work on are opening up the rest of the medical system. I think the day-to-day health care of a lot of Detroiters is being neglected,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Whitmer asked the Michigan legislature to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration, but the republican-led house refused as the house voted on party lines to deny the extension.

Restaurants could begin dine-in service on May 16, when bars, casinos, gyms, and other places of public accommodations also could reopen.

