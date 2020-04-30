https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/04/30/u-s-intel-confirms-investigation-into-whether-covid-19-came-from-wuhan-lab-n386955

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has confirmed it’s actively investigating whether COVID-19 started in a Wuhan lab.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the ODNI, which oversees all 17 intelligence agencies, doesn’t believe that the virus was “manmade or genetically modified” but may have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The lab has been scrutinized over the past couple of years because of lax security processes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the ODNI said,

U.S. intelligence “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

While this may come as no surprise to many, this announcement of an active investigation is highly unusual for intelligence agencies.

The Chinese government says there’s no way the virus escaped from the lab.

It looks as though we’ll finally get to the bottom of this question.

