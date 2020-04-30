https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-delaware-records-tara-reade/2020/04/30/id/965364

Various University of Delaware board members, who are keeping Joe Biden’s Senate records secret, have close personal and financial ties to the former vice president, Fox News is reporting.

The Fox News report came as Biden faces calls to relinquish documents that could contain details regarding former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against him.

Biden had given 1,875 boxes of “photographs, documents, videotapes and files” to the University of Delaware in 2012.

According to Fox News the university had first said it would make the records open to the public two years after Biden’s last day in elected public office.

But in April 2019, hours before Biden announced his bid for the White House, the school said the papers would not be released until either Dec. 31, 2019 or until two years after Biden “retires from public life,” whichever comes first.

Columnist Byron York, writing for The American Spectator in 1998, had said John Cochran had paid “top dollar” for Biden’s home in February 1996. Cochran, a longtime Biden donor, is the current chairman of the board at the University of Delaware, the news network said.

And it noted that at least seven other members of the board have donated to Biden’s political campaigns. Those board members include a former Biden senior counsel from the Senate and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post, in a Wednesday editorial, called on Biden to release records relevant to Reade’s allegations. Reade claims Biden touched her inappropriately in a corridor of the U.S. Capitol in the 1990s.

