https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-california-governor-praises-presidents-response-in-new-ad-uses-trump-slogan

The Trump campaign has released a new digital ad featuring Democratic governors from a handful of states, including California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), praising different aspects of the administration’s coronavirus response.

The new ad, which is about 90 seconds long, is part of a five-figure digital ad blitz that will run on Facebook and Youtube, and targets swing voters in 17 states expected to play a strong role in the upcoming presidential election, according to CNN.

The ad features several comments that Newsom made to journalists in various coronavirus interviews, including a segment from a coronavirus press conference where the governor uses one of the president’s campaign slogans.

“The president was extending support for new swabs,” said the governor at a press conference shown in the ad. “Promise made, promise kept.”

While it’s unclear whether the remarks were a deliberate not to the president’s campaign slogan “promises made, promises kept,” the governor has repeatedly praised the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, and some of these other instances are also featured in the ad.

“The fact is, every time I’ve called the president, he’s quickly gotten on the line,” Newsom tells CNN’s Jake Tapper, remarks that are featured in the Trump campaign’s ad. “We’ve got 2,000 of these field medical sites that are up, almost all operational now in the state, because of his support.”

“He said everything that I could’ve hoped for, and we had a very long conversation, and every single thing he said, he followed through on,” remarks Newsom during a press conference segment.

During an interview segment that does not appear in the campaign ad, Newsom told Anderson Cooper on CNN that his remarks about the president’s coronavirus response have been genuine.

“I can only speak for myself, but I have to be complimentary, otherwise I would be simply lying to you, misleading you,” said Newsom, as The Daily Wire previously reported. “That is a wonderful thing to be able to say, and I hope that continues. But this has been a remarkable moment, or at least we’ve been able to rise above that partisanship.”

The governor of New York also plays a starring role in the newly released ad, which shows several clips from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) daily coronavirus press conferences.

“What the federal government did, working with states, was a phenomenal accomplishment,” says Cuomo in the ad. “His team is on it. They’ve been responsive late at night, early in the morning.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, some of the emergency field hospitals that the Trump administration provided to New York have been taken down, including four that were constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers and a Navy ship docked in Manhattan.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

