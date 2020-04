http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r_3FKep0Ci0/

President Donald Trump on Thursday will deliver remarks about the importance of protecting American seniors from the spread of the coronavirus.

The president and his staff continue to talk about reopening the country after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic but keeping Americans safe.

The president’s remarks are scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST at the White House.

