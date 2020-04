https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-rapper-dmx-hosts-instagram-live-bible-study-help-people-struggling-coronavirus-lockdowns/

Rapper DMX hosted a virtual Bible study to help those who are struggling during this time of government-forced lockdowns that have caused over 30 million Americans to lose their jobs.

Fans and followers were moved by DMX’s enthusiastic reading of the Bible, leading them to show their appreciation on Twitter.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]