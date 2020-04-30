https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/weekly-jobless-claims-jump-another-3-84-million-total-30-million-fauci-lockdown-continues/

Another 3.84 million Americans submitted jobless claims this week as the Fauci lockdown continues.

Six weeks ago Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx stormed into the Oval Office and warned President Trump that over 2.2 million Americans could die due to the deadly coronvirus.

Their predictions and models were wrong — by about 2 million.

Still the lockdowns continue anyway.

And while Americans are locked up herd immunity will never be reached assuring more dead Americans.

It is stunning that two doctors and university officials could do so much damage and still have jobs?

Via WFAA — Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Handwritten FBI Notes Unsealed – They Framed Flynn! “What is Our Goal? Truth/Admission or to Get Him to Lie, So We Can Prosecute or Get Him Fired?”

It wasn’t the coronavirus that forced Americans into lockdown it was two doctors and a liberal media pushing bogus information on this White House.

US weekly jobless claims hit 3.8 million, bringing the 6-week total to more than 30 million https://t.co/ORCsxcslmR — Twheater (@Twheater2) April 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

