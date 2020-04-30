https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/else-muellers-team-hiding-grassley-targets-mueller-new-flynn-docs-stamped-sco-special-counsels-office/

Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) targeted Mueller and his corrupt team of Democrat lawyers on Thursday after new Flynn documents released by the DOJ were stamped with ‘SCO as in Special Counsel’s Office.’

“New DOJ/Flynn docs are stamped w SCO as in Special Counsels Office,” Grassley said.

“Did Mueller have these docs? Why did his team sit on them? What else is Mueller team that cost taxpayers $30+ million hiding? The ppl deserve answers 2restore faith in federal law enforcement agencies,” he added.

As TGP reported on Wednesday, new DOJ documents are stamped with “DOJSCO” as in Special Counsel’s Office.

Did Mueller’s team have these newly disclosed documents all along?

“Note that the enclosed spreadsheet (DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475), which contains messages between and among various Bureau personnel, is an index and another detailed version of these messages is forthcoming.”

The evidence was marked DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475

SCO = Special Counsel’s Office

Take a look at how the evidence is marked. DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475 SCO = Special Counsel’s Office Curious if Team Mueller had these all along… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/weMQyDYQXa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell said this week that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

