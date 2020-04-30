https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/christopher-wray-didnt-learn-jim-jordan-goes-fbi-director-chris-wray-hiding-crimes-public-video/

Newly released documents show that the FBI prepared for their call with General Flynn in January 2017 by going over questions that the General might ask on their call. This call was made to set the stage for the ambush meeting in the White House between General Flynn and corrupt FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka.

The documents included handwritten notes that reveal Obama’s FBI discussed framing General Michael Flynn — for purely political purposes!

It took over three years for these corrupt handwritten notes to see the light of day!

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s January 24, 2017, White House interview of General Flynn:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former FBI General Counsel James Baker Has Flipped! Durham is Building Conspiracy Case on All of Those Who Lied to the Court!

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

Email from Peter Strzok to McCabe. They discussed the potential of the interview occurring over the phone with McCabe – with an FBI agent to be posted to take notes. Also – Lisa Page emails Strzok re: how to conduct the Flynn interview. pic.twitter.com/liVCVdsrJN — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell told Sean Hannity that more of these documents will be released soon.

This is damning news for the Obama deep state.

On Thursday morning Rep. Jim Jordan joined FOX and Friends to discuss these shocking documents. Jordan went off on FBI Director Chris Wray for hiding this information from the public!

We reported on Jordan’s appearance earlier but felt this information deserved its own post.

This was an incredible interview!

Rep. Jim Jordan: “And now we learn that they set up the General Mike Flynn just days into the administration! What I want to know is why didn’t Bob Mueller tell us this? Remember we were told… this is the greatest guy who ever came to Washington. This is the greatest thing since sliced bread. He’s the most honest guy since George Washington. Why didn’t he tell us this and more importantly, where’s Christopher Wray? Why didn’t we learn any of this from him? Thank goodness for Sidney Powell or Bill Barr or we would have never got this information… Again why didn’t we hear this from Chris Wray?.. Again if they can do this to a three star general, if they can do this to the President of the United States, imagine what they can do to you and me?

As reported earlier — Jordan warned the deep state — John Durham is coming!

Via The House Judiciary GOP:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]