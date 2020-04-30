https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wow-fake-news-media-drudge-totally-ignore-earth-shattering-details-documents-general-flynn-set-obama-fbi-deep-state/

Yesterday, earth shattering details about how the Obama-Biden FBI set up General Michael Flynn to sow chaos, destroy his life and sabotage the incoming Trump administration came to light.

Handwritten notes were even released showing the Obama deep state’s intent to sabotage the Trump administration.

So what did the coverage look like on the morning shows?

Via the RNC–

CNN: crickets

CBS: nothing

ABC: silence

NBC: once, at 3:41am

MSNBC: once, at 5:14am

After wasting years pushing the completely fake news on the Trump-Russia collusion nonsense — The liberal media, including the Drudge Report, refuses to cover the truth now.

And, the far left media is even trying to downplay the release.

So according to experts on MSNBC and other networks this is all just standard procedure in discussing how to trap a high ranking incoming officer under a clearly unconstitutional law. Experts are just shrugging off this with “everyone does it.” … https://t.co/dD9qYqVnHD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

