Video-conferencing app Zoom has admitted that it doesn’t have 300 million daily active users, as it has previously claimed.

The Verge reports that video-conferencing app Zoom had corrected a previous claim, admitting that the app does not, in fact, have 300 million daily active users. In a blog post, the video-conferencing software claimed that it had “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.”

Zoom has since deleted these references from the post which now states that there are “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.” The difference between a daily active user and a “meeting participant” is quite significant. Daily meeting participants can be counted multiple times, so if one user joins five Zoom meetings in a day, they’re counted five times.

Zoom has since added a note to the blog post admitting the error, and provided the following statement to the Verge:

We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part.

Zoom’s growth has accelerated significantly since the beginning of the pandemic it seems, but the company has not yet released a daily active user count. Zoom has gone from 10 million daily meeting participants in December to 300 million this month.

Other video-conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet do appear to be catching up to Zoom. Microsoft said this week that it has 75 million daily active users on Team, a 70 percent increase in a month. Google Meet is adding approximately 3 million new users a day and has hit over 100 million daily Meet meeting participants.

