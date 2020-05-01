https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/2-3-voters-mailing-ballots-increase-election-fraud/

Nearly two-thirds of registered voters say moving the country to voting entirely by mail likely would increase election fraud.

The Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen showed the chasm between Democrats and Republicans on the issue.

It found 81% of Republicans and 48% of Democrats believe voting by mail would lead to more fraud.

“These findings are certainly influenced by each party’s narrative of voter fraud,” said Rasmussen. “Republicans tend to believe that many people vote who are not eligible to vote. Voting by mail makes it impossible to check voter IDs and take other steps to ensure that the ballots were actually cast by an eligible voters.

“Democrats on the other hand tend to believe that the bigger problem is that eligible voters are denied their right to cast a ballot through voter suppression tactics. They see voting by mail as encouraging voter participation and are suspicious of anyone who opposes that goal.”

The new poll showed significant agreement with the Republican position.

Sixty-two percent said having everyone vote by mail likely would increase vote fraud. That includes 39% who say that would be very likely.

Only 29%, including 15% who say it would not be likely at all, disagree.

“These findings are certainly influenced by each party’s narrative of voter fraud,” Rasmussen told Just the News, which reported Democrats appear to be using the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to expand mail-in voting or possibly “drive-thru voting.”

“Republicans suspect Democrats could be exploiting a health crisis for partisan gain. Some fear a rapid move to alter the General Election system could result in the type of chaos seen at the Iowa Democratic Caucus in February,” the report said.

In Iowa, results were unavailable for days.

The poll asked: “Suppose that for November’s presidential election, in-person voting was eliminated, and everyone would vote by mail. How likely is it that voting by mail would lead to an increase in voter fraud?”

Thirty-nine percent said very likely, 23% somewhat likely, 14% not very, 15% not at all and 9% not sure.

