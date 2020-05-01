http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8XHplKNBgDA/

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Biden did not have to do anything to beat President Donald Trump.

She said that is because she believes the president was “self-imploding.”

Hostin said, “You know, I don’t know. I don’t know that Joe Biden has to do anything. I think Donald Trump is — is self-imploding quite frankly. We’re all, you know, living through this, you know. He can’t really rewrite history at this point because it’s not history. It’s present. All of us are being impacted by this. All of us know someone that is being affected by this. All of us know someone that has either had COVID-19, has a family member who’s had it, has someone who has died from it, has someone who has lost their job, has someone who has filed for unemployment. So everyone has been affected by this. We’re all, you know, filming this from home.”

She added, “So, you know, I don’t know that Joe Biden has to do much. Should he, you know, issue some attack ads? I think we all know what’s beginning going on, right? I would like to hear from Joe Biden. I would like to hear from you know, what he plans to do for the country going forward, but Donald Trump is doing a pretty good job of ruining the country.”

