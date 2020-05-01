https://www.westernjournal.com/years-hating-gop-rose-mcgowan-finally-understands-says-dems-media-cult/

The thing about carrying water for the Democrats is that eventually, when they show you who they truly are, you may be left feeling disappointed.

You can defend them and their hypocrisy day after day, month after month, and year after year, as actress Rose McGowan has.

But just like McGowan, you might someday see the truth.

No, McGowan has not seen the light and joined the Republican Party, but she now says that the corruption she loathes is not just evident on the right, but on the left, too.

You see, the Democrats have circled the wagon around their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, in the face of a credible allegation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

He has been defended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, while still more Democrats have remained silent.

It was all too much for McGowan, who herself says she is the survivor of rape at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

On Wednesday, McGowan came out swinging at the Democrats.

WARNING: The following tweet contains profane language that some readers may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she wrote in a note posted to Twitter.

“I would’ve died for this d— country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat.

“They were twice my size & I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address & John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song,” she added.

“I thought democracy meant … I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system. But what if there’s no one? And I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys, that our papers were [The New York Times and The Washington Post].”

“But now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight,” she said.

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

“I am not a cynical person, but America godd—. Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the democrats and the media. Macro and micro,” the actress added.

“This is deeper than a cover-up. And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners & shadows in the daytime. It hurts.”

McGowan’s states comes weeks after she slammed her “Charmed” co-star, Alyssa Milano, for being a “fraud” due to Milano’s continued support for Biden:

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

“You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie,” McGowan tweeted. “You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

It is tough when you realize not everyone in your party is the type of person you would want to be associated with or endorse.

If you support members of your party no matter what, then yes, you are behaving like a member of a cult. This is generally not something many Republicans do.

Democrats have a troubled history with women, and to pretend they are the standard-bearers of the #MeToo movement is absurd.

The rape and sexual assault allegations against prominent Democratic Party politicians and their supporters — from the Kennedys and former President Bill Clinton to Weinstein — could fill the Grand Canyon.

McGowan’s eyes are open, and if many more eyes on the left open, it could spell doom for Biden.

