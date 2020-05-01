https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-fbi-abuse-of-power/2020/05/01/id/965711

On Newsmax TV‘s “Spicer & Co.,” attorney and emeritus professor of law at Harvard Law School Alan Dershowitz told host Sean Spicer that the FBI “abused its power” in its investigation of former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

Recently, it was revealed that FBI agents altered copies of reports documenting their questioning of Gen. Flynn, and he eventually pled guilty to lying to the FBI. He has asked to be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

However, Dershowitz insisted Friday, “Flynn had not committed any crime, He should have never pleaded guilty and he should be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.”

He said that even if Flynn lied to the FBI, it was not in a material sense. The FBI “asked him basically what they already knew for one purpose and one purpose only, to get him to lie. It was a perjury trap and we should not tolerate that by our FBI agents.”

Dershowitz said, “We know that there were agents in the FBI, [Peter] Strzok and others, who were out to get President Trump…who wrote about how terrible it would be if he were elected. I didn’t vote for President Trump. I voted for Hillary Clinton, but I’m a civil libertarian. I don’t want to see the law abused against anybody, and the FBI abused its power in this case.”

He added, “The judge should allow Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea, and I think if he were allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, there probably would not be a trial.

“But if there were a trial, this would all come out to the great embarrassment of the FBI.”

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

