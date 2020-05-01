https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Tara-Reade-National-Archives-sexual-assault/2020/05/01/id/965617

The National Archives and Records Administration said Friday it wouldn’t house any records of an alleged sexual assault complaint made against Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said any record of a complaint made by former staffer Tara Reade could be found in the archives. Biden called on the National Archive on Friday to make any record of a complaint filed by Reade available.

“If there was any such complaint, the record would be there,” he said in a statement denying the allegations.

But a spokesperson told Business Insider reporter Nicole Einbinder the archives doesn’t hold records from what was previously called the Office of Fair Employment Practices.

Einbinder tweeted the response from the archive spokesperson and followed it with a response from a Senate Historical Office staffer that said Fair Employment Practices records are governed by a Senate resolution.

The staff member told Einbinder the Senate resolution mandates “records containing personal privacy, information closed by statute, and records of executive nomination are closed for 50 years.”

Einbinder tweeted the staff member was not sure if every complaint the office received would be permanently archived. If Reade’s complaint was filed and logged it would remain sealed until 2043.

