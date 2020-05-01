https://www.theblaze.com/news/barack-obama-michelle-obama-golf-stay-home

Former President Barack Obama was spotted hitting the links at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, according to Politico Playbook.

He and former first lady Michelle Obama still live in Washington, D.C. — and the city has urged residents to “stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food, essential supplies” or to “go to your essential job.”

What’s more, just two days after her husband’s golf outing, Michelle Obama’s public service message to fellow D.C. residents urging the same stay-at-home plea was aired:

“Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies, or to go to your essential job,” she said in an audio message posted to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Twitter page Monday. “Thank you, and please stay home, D.C.”

Is it possible that traveling 40 miles from the nation’s capital to swing your 9-iron rises to the level of “essential”?

Pattern here?

The Obamas aren’t the only ones living by an apparent double standard amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As TheBlaze has previously reported, Chicago’s far-left Mayor Lori Lightfoot got testy last month after she was called out for her private audience with a hairdresser — a no-no under her strict mandate for fellow Chicago residents.

Her reason? “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media, and I’m out in the public eye,” she replied gruffly to a reporter.

And New York City’s far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be a veteran at this. He and his wife were caught on video over the weekend by an angry New Yorker who accused the couple of “selfish behavior” for allegedly making a nonessential chauffeured trip to take a stroll in a park 11 miles from their home instead of using the park near their mansion.

Hilariously he was even turned in to his own social distancing snitch hotline for violating his own lockdown orders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

