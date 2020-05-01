http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JFeCgGF_TXA/

During a Twitter Q&A on Friday, Attorney General William Barr stated that “it’s time to start rolling back” some of the restrictions enacted to combat the coronavirus and that “in the appropriate case, we would consider taking action.”

Barr said, “The government, unquestionably, has the right, when it’s facing an immediate, catastrophic danger to public safety to impose reasonable and temporary restrictions. But the Bill of Rights doesn’t go away during a crisis like this. But what it does do is it requires that the government justify any restrictions as truly necessary and ensure that there are not other ways of addressing the government’s interests that are less burdensome on our rights. Now, when this crisis first emerged, I think it was appropriate to have, initially, broad restrictions. Because we didn’t know much about the disease, except it was very contagious and we didn’t want it to overwhelm our healthcare system.”

He continued, “But now that the curve has been flattened, the rate of spread has been slowed, our system has not been overwhelmed, and has time — had time to adjust to the situation, it’s time to start rolling back some of these restrictions in an orderly and sensible way. And the president has provided his opening the United States again plan that provides a sensible approach to doing that, and framework for doing that.”

Barr concluded, “So, we’re on the lookout for restrictions that are too widespread, too generalized, and are unduly discriminatory toward liberties such as religious liberty or speech. And we try to work with the state and local governments to address these concerns. And in the appropriate case, we would consider taking action.”

