For decades, conservatives and Republicans have accused the mainstream media of having a liberal bias. And in turn, the left and Democrats have mocked them for it, saying the right is doing nothing but pushing a talking point.

Tara Reade used to be one of those mocking Democrats. That was, until she publicly accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual abuse.

Now, the woman who could undo the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s plan to take down President Donald Trump in November is singing a different tune. She says that she has experienced the liberal media bias first hand and that it turns out conservatives were right all along.

What did she say?

In an interview with BuzzFeed posted Thursday night, Reade, a former Biden Senate staffer and a longtime Democrat, shared her experiences since coming out and claiming that Biden sexually abused her in 1993.

Since making her accusations public on March 25 and then filing a report with the D.C. Police on April 9, Reade told BuzzFeed she noticed that the media — who have a record of pursuing and digging into sexual abuse allegations against anyone on the right — seemed to just brush off her claims, and refused to ask Biden about it.

“He was on television twice today. No one asked him. No one’s asking the question,” Reade said in an interview last month, BuzzFeed reported. “No one’s even posing the question.”

Things changed Thursday, when Biden finally agreed to address the accusations on MSNBC and announced he would be on “Morning Joe” Friday morning to deny the allegations.

It took weeks for Biden to get an interview question about the claims. Why? Reade thinks she knows the answer. From BuzzFeed:

Reade … said she is acutely aware that her allegations pose complex terrain for the “mainstream media’s” coverage of a Democratic Party that has long viewed both Biden as a beloved figure and President Donald Trump as a man accused of sexism and more than a dozen instances of sexual harassment and assault.

Reade has learned something in all of this that conservatives say they’ve known all along: The mainstream media have a liberal bias and will do what they can to avoid stories that will cause problems for Democratic allies.

“I used to think that a Republican talking point was to call the mainstream media biased,” she told BuzzFeed. “So I used to think, ‘Oh, that’s just a talking point for them. I don’t believe it.’ But now I’m living it [in] real time, and I see it — like, I see it for what it is. Because I am a Democrat, or I was. But now I’m not anything, really. I’m politically homeless.”

The good news: Now that Biden has addressed the charges, Reade said she has received invitations to come on air from all of the major networks, BuzzFeed reported.

