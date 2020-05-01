https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495612-biden-addresses-tara-reade-allegations-they-arent-true-this-never-happened

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden ‘must address’ Tara Reade allegation ‘directly’ Tara Reade says she felt ‘marginalized’, ‘discounted’ by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations ‘could be false,’ but ‘he should respond’ MORE on Friday for the first time publicly denied allegations from a former staffer who says the then-senator sexually assaulted her.

“They aren’t true,” Biden said in a statement. “This never happened.”

Tara Reade, who managed the intern program for Biden’s Senate office in 1993, last month alleged publicly that Biden had sexually assaulted her in an empty corridor on Capitol Hill. She previously had accused him of inappropriate touching.

Biden is scheduled to go on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegations for the first time at 8 a.m.

In the lengthy statement, Biden said there are “inconsistencies” in Reade’s story, that he said had “changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

Reade has said that she notified three of Biden’s senior aides about his touching at the time: Then-chief of staff Ted Kaufman, adviser Dennis Toner and Marianne Baker, an executive assistant. All three have gone on the record to say that Reade did not confront them about this issue.

“She has said she raised some of these issues with her supervisor and senior staffers from my office at the time,” Biden said. “They — both men and a woman — have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues. News organizations that have talked with literally dozens of former staffers have not found one — not one — who corroborated her allegations in any way. Indeed, many of them spoke to the culture of an office that would not have tolerated harassment in any way — as indeed I would not have.”

A woman who was Reade’s neighbor in the 1990s came forward this week to say that Reade told her about the allegations of assault at the time. Reade’s brother has also said Reade told him that Biden “had his hand under her clothes at some point.”

Reade says she filed a complaint with the Senate’s human resources department. Media outlets have not been able to track it down. Reade says she believes it is in Biden’s archives at the University of Delaware. The school will not make the archives public for several years.

Biden said that if a complaint exists, it would be at the National Archives, and he called on the Secretary of State to ask the Archives to “identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document.”

“As a Presidential candidate, I’m accountable to the American people,” Biden said. “We have lived long enough with a President who doesn’t think he is accountable to anyone, and takes responsibility for nothing. That’s not me. I believe being accountable means having the difficult conversations, even when they are uncomfortable. People need to hear the truth.”

Shortly before officially launching his presidential bid, Reade and several other women came forward to say that Biden had made them uncomfortable by touching them inappropriately at public events.

Biden has said his actions were innocent displays of public affection, but he acknowledged that times have changed and said he would adjust his behavior.

Reade is the only woman to accuse Biden of sexual assault.

Updated at 8:01 a.m.

