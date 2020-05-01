https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-biden-tara-reade-sexual-assault/2020/05/01/id/965715

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has sent a letter requesting the secretary of the Senate to help locate a possible harassment complaint filed by Tara Reade, who accused the former senator of sexual assault when she worked as his aide in 1993, according to The Hill.

“I request that you take or direct whatever steps are necessary to establish the location of the records of this Office, and once they have been located, to direct a search for the alleged complaint and to make public the results of this search,” Biden wrote.

Reade, along with several other women, accused Biden last year of inappropriate sexual contact. She said in 1993 she filed a sexual harassment complaint while she worked as one of Biden’s aide.

Biden said the encounter never happened. During an MSNBC interview on Friday, he claimed to have never heard of the complaint.

“I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation,” Biden said.

