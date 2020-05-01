http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uGVTjn8sP9M/

In his first public remarks on the allegations of sexual assault made by his former staff member Tara Reade, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday adamantly denied any such accusation.

Biden emphasized on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Reade’s claims “never, never happened.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “Did you sexually assault Tara Reade?”

“No, it is not true,” Biden replied. “I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn’t. It never happened.”

“I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made,” he added. “It was 27 years ago. And I don’t remember, nor does anyone else that I’m aware of. The fact is that I don’t remember. I don’t remember any complaint ever having been made.”

Biden was then asked if he or his campaign had reached out to Reade.

“No, I have not reached out to her. It was 27 years old,” he said. “It never happened. When she first made the claim, we made it clear it never happened. And that’s as simple as that.”

Brzezinski went on to ask Biden why he has not released all complaints filed against him, to which the former Delaware senator said he is “prepared” to do.

“I’m prepared to do that,” Biden stated. “To my understanding, there has been no complaints made against me in any Senate career. This is an open book. There is nothing to hide.”

