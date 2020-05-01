https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-snaps-mika-brzezinski-asked-unsealing-senate-records-search-tara-reades-name-video/

Joe Biden appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday morning to discuss the sexual assault allegations against him brought by his former staffer Tara Reade.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Biden denied the allegations and got very testy with Mika Brzezinski when she pressed him about why he won’t unseal his senate records at the University of Delaware.

Brzezinksi kept pushing Biden to answer the question so he snapped at her.

“The idea that they would be made public while I was running for public office, they could be taken out of context … they could be fodder,” Biden said.

Biden insisted there are no personnel records and lost his cool, “There is nothing! They’re not there! I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make! There are no personnel records by definition!” he said asserting the records were all work related and ‘confidential.’

Biden was left speechless after Mika repeatedly asked him why he won’t let the University of Delaware search his records for Tara Reade’s name.

WATCH:

Full exchange on Biden saying he won’t release his Senate records at the Univ. of Delaware — “The idea that they would be made public while I was running for public office, they could be taken out of context … they could be fodder.” pic.twitter.com/tUOGBBttOd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

Biden doesn’t want his senate records unsealed because there would be evidence of a complaint filed by Tara Reade in 1993.

According to a report by the Daily Caller, Tara Reade says she filed a complaint in 1993 — and that this complaint would prove that former Biden aides Dennis Toner and Ted Kaufman have lied on the record when they denied they knew her.

Tara Reade says she filed a complaint in 1993 — and that this complaint would prove that former Biden aides Dennis Toner and Ted Kaufman have lied on the record when they denied they knew her. From @AndrewKerrNC and I: https://t.co/7W7grVzJyk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 30, 2020

