https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-wont-release-senate-records-over-fear-it-will-damage-campaign

On Friday, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that he would not release his Senate records at the University of Delaware because he is concerned that it would damage his presidential campaign.

“The first is about your University of Delaware records, do you agree the reporting that those records were supposed to be revealed to the public and then they were resealed for a longer period of time until after you ‘leave public life,’” Brzezinski said. “And if you agree with that, if that’s what happened, why did that happen?”

“The fact is that there’s a lot of things of speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job,” Biden responded. “And the idea that they would all be made public in the fact while I was running for public office, they could be really taken out of context.”

“The papers are position papers, they are documents that existed and that when I, for example, when I met with Putin or when I met with whomever,” Biden continued. “And all of that to be fodder in a campaign at this time and I don’t know of anybody who’s done anything like that.”

WATCH:

Full exchange on Biden saying he won’t release his Senate records at the Univ. of Delaware — “The idea that they would be made public while I was running for public office, they could be taken out of context … they could be fodder.” pic.twitter.com/tUOGBBttOd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

