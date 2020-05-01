https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-announces-fda-has-approved-remdesivir-for-coronavirus-patients

On Friday, President Trump announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.

Accompanied by Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O’Day and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Trump stated:

I’m pleased to announce that GILEAD now has an EUA from the FDA for remdesivir, and you know what that is because that has been the hot thing also in the papers and the media for the last little while; an important treatment for hospitalized coronavirus patients. I spoke with Dr. Hahn and Dr. Fauci; I spoke with Deborah (Birx) about it. It’s really a very promising situation. We’ve been doing work with the teams at the FDA, NIH, and Gilead, for spearheading this public-private partnership to make this happen very quickly.

O’Day stated, “We feel a tremendous responsibility; we’re humbled by this being an important first step for hospitalized patients. We want to make sure nothing gets in the way of these patients getting the medicine, so we made a decision to donate about 1. 5 million vials of remdesivir. We’ll be working with the government to decide how best to distribute that in the United States; we’ll be working very closely to get that to patients, working with FEMA, working with other parts of the government to make sure that we get that to the patients as quickly as possible because there are patients out there that can benefit from this medicine today that are hospitalized and we don’t want any time to waste for that. And we’re also fully committed to continuing to expand the supply of this medicine.

Hahn remarked: “As the president just announced, we authorized Gilead’s application for emergency use authorization for the use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients. That was issued today … I said the other day this was lightning speed in terms of getting something approved.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated, “FDA’s emergency authorization of remdesivir, two days after the National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial showed promising results, is a significant step forward in battling COVID-19 and another example of the Trump Administration moving as quickly as possible to use science to save lives … NIH, FDA, and scientists across America and around the world have worked tirelessly with patients to get us this new potential treatment for COVID-19. The seamless cooperation between government and private industry under the President’s all-of-America approach to COVID-19 is getting treatment options to patients in record time.”

O’Day stated earlier this week in an open letter,“Our existing supply, including finished product ready for distribution as well as materials in the final stages of production, amounts to 1.5 million individual doses. We had estimated that this would be 140,000 treatment courses based on a 10-day treatment duration. The ability to shorten duration for severely ill patients means we can significantly increase the number of courses available, all of which Gilead has committed for donation.”

