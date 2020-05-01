https://www.dailywire.com/news/california-releases-list-of-outdoor-activities-allowed-during-shutdown-theyre-ridiculous

On Thursday, California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom released a list of outdoor activities citizens are “allowed” to participate in during the statewide shutdown.

“We want you to see sunsets,” said Newsom, as reported by SF Gate. “We want you to enjoy activities outdoors. What they don’t want is people congregating outside in large groups.”

The list included a wide variety of activities, some of which raised more than a few eyebrows on social media for either being so specific or painstakingly obvious, such as the suggestion for people to avoid gardening in groups or giving permission for people to wash the car.

The list in full:

— Athletics

— Badminton (singles)

— Throwing a baseball or softball

— BMX biking

— Canoeing (singles)

— Crabbing

— Cycling

— Exploring rock pools

— Gardening (not in groups)

— Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

— Hiking (on trails and paths allowing distancing)

— Horseback riding (singles)

— Jogging and running

— Kite boarding and kitesurfing

— Meditation

— Outdoor photography

— Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

— Quad Biking

— Rock Climbing

— Roller Skating and Roller Blading

— Rowing (singles)

— Scootering (not in groups)

— Skateboarding (not in groups)

— Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

— Table tennis (singles)

— Throw and catch an American mini football, Frisbee or Frisbee golf (not in groups)

— Trail running

— Trampolining

— Tree climbing

— Volleyball (singles)

— Walk the dog

— Wash the car

— Watch the sunrise or sunset

— Yoga

People on social media mercilessly trolled the list for going to the excessive lengths that it did.

“Good news, California! We’re allowed to watch sunsets!” tweeted GOP congressional candidate Buzz Patterson.

“CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS??? THIS IS REAL! California releases detailed list of outdoor activities allowed during shutdown,” tweeted radio show hosts Jon and Ken.

“A list of restricted activities was necessary. A list of permitted activities is chilling,” tweeted California legislator Kevin Kiley.

“Big Daddy #thugboy decided to ease your restriction. Be good little boys and girls and they and them. Follow the rules or else [Gavin Newsom] is going to put you in time out, with misdemeanor, possible fine, possible jail time,” tweeted congressional candidate Erin Cruz.

“Meanwhile, in CA, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the activities we peasants are allowed during the lockdown,” tweeted one frustrated user. “I’ll see you at the State Capitol protest tomorrow while the governor sits atop his throne and whittles away at this list of allowable activities.”

As reported by The Daily Wire’s Eric Quintanar, earlier this week, cities in Orange County sued the governor for ordering a statewide beach closure against the authority of local municipalities who voted to keep the beaches open. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said that law enforcement will not take a heavy-handed approach toward citizens in violation of the order.

“To date, we have not had to take any enforcement action on any components of the governor’s order,” said the sheriff.

