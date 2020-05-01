https://www.theblaze.com/news/canada-bans-all-assault-type-rifles-following-deadly-mass-killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the nation has banned assault weapons effective immediately.

The country saw its deadliest mass killing in April after a suspect went on a rampage that killed at least 22 people, including the suspect.

What are the details?

In a briefing, Trudeau said, “These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: To kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

At least 1,500 models of “military-grade” assault weapons have been banned by the new order, ABC News reported.

“It is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import, or use military-grade assault weapons in this country,” Trudeau added.

The Canadian prime minister added that it is important to tighten up gun controls around the country, especially following the killing that took place across Nova Scotia.

“We have long committed to strengthening gun control in this country, including banning military-style assault weapons,” he added. “There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people, in the shortest amount of time.”

He pointed out that a “large consensus” of Canadian citizens wants to see “less violence and fewer deaths from gun violence” in the country.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair voiced his support for the new order, saying, “As of today, the market for assault weapons in Canada is closed.”

He added, “Enough is enough — banning these firearms will save Canadian lives.”

What else?

Reports say that a two-year amnesty period for legal owners of such weapons will be available in order to bring them into compliance. He also pointed out that new legislation would be forthcoming in order to provide “fair compensation” to those owners.

Trudeau added, “You don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer.”

