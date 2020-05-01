https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/canadas-trudeau-announces-immediate-ban-1500-different-firearms/

(BREITBART) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced a ban on 1,500 different firearms on Friday, effective immediately.

CBS News reports that the new list of prohibited firearms centers on “assault-style” guns. Trudeau said, “These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

The ban contains an amnesty period, allowing current owners of the firearms up to two years to comply.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

