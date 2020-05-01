http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/loB9KDW1SIw/

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced a ban on 1,500 different firearms on Friday, effective immediately.

CBS News reports that the new list of prohibited firearms centers on “assault-style” guns. Trudeau said, “These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

The ban contains an amnesty period, allowing current owners of the firearms up to two years to comply.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair commented on the ban, saying, “As of today, the market for assault weapons in Canada is closed,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said. “Enough is enough. Banning these firearms will save Canadian lives.”

On April 30, Breitbart News reported that the ban would target AR-15s, the Ruger Mini-14 rifle, and other similar firearms. The Mini-14 was included in the ban because it was used in a 1989 attack on École Polytechnique.

