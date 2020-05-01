https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnns-chris-cuomo-is-now-openly-lying-about-his-coronavirus-quarantine-and-yelling-at-trumps-grumps-for-exposing-him

Just over a week after being caught in a blatant lie about his coronavirus quarantine experience, CNN host Chris Cuomo is still standing by his same inaccurate story — and lashing out at those who dare to question him.

A bit of background

You may remember that Cuomo was spotted out and about walking with his family over Easter weekend despite allegedly self-quarantining in his basement after contracting the coronavirus in late March. He was reportedly checking out undeveloped property he had recently purchased in East Hampton — a 30-minute drive from his Southampton home — when a cyclist confronted him.

The confrontation got heated and quickly went public, a police report was filed, and Cuomo even acknowledged the exchange on the radio the next day.

Yet last week, CNN staged Cuomo “emerging” for the first time from his basement quarantine as if the whole thing had never happened.

“All right, here it is: the official reentry from the basement, cleared by [the Centers for Disease Control],” Cuomo announced as he walked up the stairs. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of literally for weeks.”

Now, he’s doubling down

Then on Wednesday, the CNN host openly lied in a tweet about the events that transpired:

Cuomo said that he was “past quarantine” at the time and that he was “never in public” but in his “own backyard” when the exchange with the cyclist occurred — both of which appear to be false claims.

For one, an undeveloped property half an hour from home is not usually considered “the backyard.” What’s more is that “another woman” was reportedly at the property with Cuomo and his family at the time, lending credence to the notion that he was in fact in public.

Secondly, Cuomo’s claims of being “past quarantine” are particularly dubious due to the fact that, within days of the incident, Cuomo admitted he was still presenting with symptoms.

No worries, though, because New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz was quick to smack down the lies:

“If you were past quarantine then why did you stage yourself emerging from quarantine 8 days later?” Markowicz rightly asked.

She also noted that two days after the confrontation, which occurred on April 12, Cuomo appeared with CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and acknowledged that he had not gone the requisite 72 hours without a fever before leaving isolation. That certainly doesn’t sound like “past quarantine.”

He’s also hypocritically calling out VP Pence



Yet despite all of this, Cuomo took the opportunity to chastise Vice President Mike Pence on national TV for his decision not to wear a mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic.

Pence said that as vice president, he is tested “on a regular basis.”

That wasn’t good enough for Cuomo: “This is a teachable moment,” the reporter said. “Of course, if you’re supposed to wear a mask, then you should wear a mask.”

Maybe the advice is sound, but it’s tough to hear coming from Cuomo.

(H/T: RedState)

