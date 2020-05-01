http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/CAkW6ogUStc/index.html

The sports network is bringing back “ESPN8: The Ocho” this Saturday with a promised 11 hours of rarely seen action.

Inspired by the movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” which introduced the idea of a channel packed full of weird sports that typically don’t get broadcast on television, ESPN8 will air a mix of marble racing, robot righting and cherry pit spitting beginning at high noon.

Saturday will mark the fifth time the faux-network gets on the air.

The network will begin with a live look at Thor Bjornsson, better known as “The Mountain” from “Game of Thrones,” as he attempts to deadlift a world-record 1,104 pounds. From there it’ll smoothly transition into arm wrestling, hamburger eating, stone skipping, Putt Putt, a marble run and something called “Slippery Stairs.”