(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Scientists are working quickly and urgently to make a vaccine against the novel coronavirus so we can get back to our daily lives.

At the earliest, an inoculation won’t be available for at least 12 to 18 months, says Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

However, there are several hurdles researchers are facing. Academic research takes a while to complete, the majority of clinical trials fail and this is a vaccine that has never been produced before.

So while manufacturers hope to have a jab on the market by August 2021, it could be as long as May 2036, according to projections made by The New York Times.

