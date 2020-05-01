https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fda-approves-remdesivir-emergency-use-coronavirus-treatment/

(NEW YORK POST) The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the emergency use of remdesivir, an experimental drug that is being tested in treating patients with coronavirus.

A federal trial that showed that treatment with the anti-viral drug could speed recovery in patients infected with COVID-19.

President Trump made the announcement from the White House with the drugmaker Gilead Sciences’ CEO Dan O’Day.

