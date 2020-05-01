https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fda-asks-hand-sanitizer-manufacturers-make-taste-worse/

(WOIO NEWS) While the FDA said they appreciate industry’s willingness to step up and make alcohol-based hand sanitizer to help meet the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are asking manufacturers to make it taste worse.

According to the FDA, more than 1,500 additional manufacturers have registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

Simultaneously, the FDA said they are addressing safety concerns related to products being sold that do not comply with FDA policy, as well as others being marketed with unproven claims.

The FDA said adding denaturants to the alcohol used in the hand sanitizer is needed to make the product more bitter, and therefore less appealing to ingest, especially for young children.

