Florida Man Friday!

Let us begin as we always do with…

The Most Florida Man Story Ever (This Week)

Man Claims Guns Found in His Car Belongs to his Cousin, ‘John Wick’ A Florida man who was arrested for possession of guns allegedly tried to blame a weapon bust on John Wick, the famous assassin played by Keanu Reeves in the popular #GetroGelin #Johnwick https://t.co/RZcO0I5qTL pic.twitter.com/RDUsbGqPNb — Chinonyerem Emmanuella (@Real_Ella_2019) April 29, 2020

Thank you to pretty much everyone for bringing this one to my attention.

Police confronted Getro Gelin, 27, at his Port St. Lucie home Sunday after a woman told police he shoved her to the ground and threatened her with a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun. The woman told authorities Gelin may have stashed the weapon in his Porsche SUV, according to the report. When cops searched the vehicle, they found a Glock 21 pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and a bulletproof vest, according to the report. When asked to explain, he said that the SUV wasn’t even his anymore that he’d sold it “to his cousin John Wick,” according to the affidavit. But he later admitted the John Wick reference was a lie, but “would not reveal his cousin’s name,” authorities said.

No word yet from local authorities whether Gelin was also found with a stash of gold coins.

I’m Lovin’ It

Florida Woman Used BB Gun to Threaten Customer at Florida Fast Food Restaurant.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place this weekend at a McDonald’s in Charlotte County, when Jessica Hernandez wouldn’t move her car out of the parking lot. The woman behind Hernandez honked her horn, after which police say Hernandez followed her and waved the weapon in a threatening manner. Deputies questioned Hernandez about the gun, which she initially said she didn’t have but later admitted it was her nephew’s gun that had been left in her car.

Any chance her nephew is named John Wick?

Lesson learned? Don’t block the McDonalds parking lot; those fries aren’t getting any hotter.

This Is True

if your opinion of Florida is solely based on Florida Man articles

Floridians are legally allowed to kick your ass, sorry I don’t make the rules — Aus-Sum (@Aus_Sum) April 24, 2020

Allowed? Certainly. Maybe even obligatory.

Tase My Bro

Florida Man cop used Taser on fiancée and family friend, investigation finds.

I had to do a double-take on this one:

A police officer was suspended after an internal investigation found he used his Taser on his then-fiancée and a family friend. The two gave Officer John Pace their permission to use the weapon them, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Pace was handed a 160-hour suspension without pay, removed from specialized units for 18 months and referred to the department’s employee assistance program, police said. He will also have to meet with his supervisor once a month to ensure he’s using his Taser properly.

So. Many. Questions.

• Why did Pave’s fiancee and their friend give permission to Pave to tase them? • If Pave had permission to tase his fiancee, why are they no longer engaged? • What happened to the friend: Are they still friends? • What does an employee assistance program do? Does it provide lessons in not tasing people even when they say they want to get tased? • Why does Pave need his supervisor to show him how to use his taser properly? Did his then-fiancee and friend somehow not end up squirming on the floor? • If so, did his fiancee leave him because he just doesn’t know how to properly tase? • Who the flying flipper would do that, anyway?

We deserve answers, America.

How Do You Do That Voodoo That You Do So Well?

Here’s another good one .. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank! 🤣😂 Only in FLORIDA .. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ddwsiLBauW — Linda (@dunnclin2009) April 26, 2020

And I thought I was bored during the Virus Insanity Shut-In Time.

Or Maybe This Is The Most Florida Man Story Ever

‘Bored’ man is arrested for driving on Florida beach closed during lockdown and leading police on 35mph chase that ended in a hotel parking lot.

Seriously, my boredom can’t hold a candle to what’s (not) going on in Florida.

John McGarry, 25, of Idaho, was arrested after onlookers spotted him driving on Sand Key Beach, says the Clearwater Police Department. Cops say McGarry drove at speeds of up to 35 miles-per-hour on the sand and was chased by officers who apprehended him in the parking lot of the Sheraton Sand Key as he was trying to flee. He said he had driven on the closed beach ‘out of boredom,’ say the cops, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Clearwater and Pinellas County beaches remain closed amid efforts to slow and contain the spread of the deadly flu-like virus, also known as COVID-19.

Idaho Man was clearly following social distancing rules, only to be rudely arrested by police who, we may safely assume, got well within six feet to arrest him.

If we can’t drive on empty beaches when we’re bored, then why is there an America, anyway?

News Brief: Only in Florida

And now, back to our regularly-scheduled news.

