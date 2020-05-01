http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LiJkHlSXoUM/

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace reacted to presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Biden’s denial of sexual assault allegations made by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Wallace said, “I think that the Me Too movement and the left, particularly in the case of the Kavanaugh case, got too far over its skis when they said believe women at that time which is, of course, crazy and not responsible. Listen to women? Absolutely. Take them seriously, yes, but investigate. Everybody’s entitled to due process, whether it’s Donald Trump or whether it’s Brett Kavanaugh or whether it’s Joe Biden. And I think that movement has come to understand that.”

He continued, “I will say that the case that Tara Reade makes against Joe Biden is a lot stronger than the case Christine Blasey Ford made against Brett Kavanaugh because Blasey Ford had not told anybody for decades after the event happened and really was incredibly sketchy and there was no real record that she and Brett Kavanaugh had ever met. Clearly, Tara Reade worked for Joe Biden, worked in his office, and did tell people contemporaneously in ‘93 and in the years immediately thereafter that this happened. It doesn’t mean it did happen, but it does mean she has a stronger record of making the allegation then, for instance, Blasey Ford did.”

