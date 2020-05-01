https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/funeral-home-offers-drive-thru-viewings-covid-19-lockdown/

(WTVF) A Murfreesboro funeral home is offering drive-thru viewings as an alternative for traditional services, which are limited because of COVID-19.

“They’ll come through the entrance and view the remains and then go around the building and come back out the other side,” Hellum Funeral Home Owner Wendy Hellum said. “Staff are out there writing their names down, so they don’t have to get out of the car or have any physical cantact.”

The casket sits in a window on the side of the Hellum Funeral Home’s building. Wendy Hellum said it has been there since the funeral home was rebuilt in 1980, but she never knew why it was put in.

