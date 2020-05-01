https://www.dailywire.com/news/gallup-trump-approval-flips-reaches-record-high-among-independents

While presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to maintain a solid lead over President Trump in most national polls and in many of the key battleground states, Trump has received some good polling news this week that, if he can build on it, could make him tough to beat come November.

According to Gallup‘s recent survey, Americans’ views on Trump’s handling of the job have reached some high points, including among Independents. “Gallup’s April 14-28 poll finds Trump’s overall job approval at 49%, the same as in a March 13-22 poll but higher than his reading of 43% in an April 1-14 survey,” Gallup reports.

“Most of the variation in Trump’s recent job approval rating is among independents,” the polling group explains. “In the current poll, 47% of independents approve of the job he is doing as president, the highest Gallup has measured for the group to date. Ninety-three percent of Republicans and 8% of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing.”

What is flipping Trump’s net approval to the positive territory? Gallup suggests it’s the increasing connection between Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and his overall approval. Trump’s job approval is nearly identical to Americans’ view of his handing of the COVID-19 response, 50% approving and 48% disapproving.

While Trump finally being on top in terms of job approval is definitely a positive for the president, opinion on his handling of the crisis has declined from last month, Gallup notes, when 10% more voters approved of his handling of the situation. Gallup also notes that “the large majority of interviews were completed before the backlash over Trump’s remarks questioning whether injecting household disinfectant into people with the virus could be an effective treatment.”

Gallup’s findings on Trump’s overall job approval rating are even better than Rasmussen’s most current results from its daily tracking poll, which found that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 53% disapprove. “The latest figures include 33% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove,” Rasmussen notes. “This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -11.” (For comparison, Barack Obama’s approval at the same point in his presidency was a couple of points better: 47% approved, 52% disapproved, with 27% strongly approving and 40% strongly disapproving of his handling of the job.)

Gallup’s findings aren’t the only encouraging polling news for Trump this week. A recent survey by Emerson College found that the president is trouncing Biden in voter enthusiasm. While 64% of Trump voters said they are either “extremely” or “very” excited to vote for him in November, just 45% of Biden voters said the same. And, as The Daily Wire noted, “voters from both camps generally believe that Trump will win in November.” Emerson found that “57% of voters believe Trump will win reelection in November versus just 43% of voters who think Biden will hold the office next year.”

Another troubling poll result for Biden was conducted by Suffolk for USA Today. The survey found that “[n]early 1 in 4 Sanders supporters (22%) said they would vote for a third party candidate, vote for President Donald Trump, not vote in November or were undecided about who to vote for.”

“When broken down, 2% said they would vote for Trump, 8% said they would vote for a third party candidate, 2% said they would skip voting and 8% are still undecided,” USA Today reports.

