Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the coronavirus lockdowns “fascist” and said that people are essentially under house arrest.

“This is not freedom,” Musk said during a Q1 Tesla earnings call. “Give people back their goddamn freedom.

“The extension of the shelter-in-place, or as I will call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights. That might mean breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country.”

“What the f*ck,” Musk added. “It’s an outrage.”

Musk raised concerns that the lockdowns are causing enormous economic strife to American businesses.

“It will cause great harm, not just to Tesla, but to many companies,” explained the South African billionaire. “And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not.

“And everything people have worked for their whole life is being destroyed in real-time.”

Musk argued that people should be allowed to leave their homes to restore economic productivity and freedom.

“If somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do. This is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

Musk’s criticism of the government’s coronavirus response came around the time that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to arrest Jewish people who participate in religious mourning ceremonies.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” tweeted de Blasio. “I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

LISTEN to Musk’s rant here

